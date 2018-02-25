Michelle Obama to Release Memoir and Hopes Book Inspires Readers

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will release a memoir this November.

The news was announced on Sunday. Former President Barack Obama's wife's new book is titled Becoming.

"Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience," Michelle said in a statement released by publisher Penguin Random House. "It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story."