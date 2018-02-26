Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara React to 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Nominations

Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards are coming and the celebs who are nominated this year couldn't be more thrilled!

The fun-filled show, which will be hosted by John Cenawill air on Saturday, March 24, live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA. John will join Hollywood's hottest stars, all while dodging that iconic green slime.

Earlier today, E! News announced that the nominees for Best Breakout Star are Alessia Cara, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Khalid and Noah Cyrus

Upon learning the news, Camila told E! News, "I'm so excited to be nominated for Favorite Breakout Star at the KCAs. The past year has been so special for me and I'm so grateful for all the support. Thank you Nickelodeon!!"