Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Gives Birth to His 2nd Child

Robin Thicke is a dad again.

The 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer's 23-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary gave birth to a baby girl, Mia Love Thicke, their first child together and his second.

The singer posted an Instagram video holding his daughter with the caption, "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love."

Thicke shares a 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with ex Paula Patton.

On Friday, April posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of herself lying on a hospital bed, to the tune of The Four Tops' 1972 song "Ain't No Woman Like The One I Got." She also shared a photo from inside the room showing of balloons, including a pink, heart-shaped one that read, "Baby girl."

"Congrats to April & Rob! #babygirl Me and @richskillz are proud uncles!" 1OAK nightclub owner Richie Akiva wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for the flowers!!!! We love you!!" April commented.