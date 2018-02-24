Amal Clooney Is Inspired by Parkland Survivors: ''Watching Them Gives Me a Lot of Hope''

Human rights attorney Amal Clooney, who is married to superstar actor George Clooney, has nothing but praise for the outspoken students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14.

During the 2018 Watermark Conference for Women in San Jose, CA., the 40-year-old mother of twins made it a point to speak about how the survivors have inspired her and why she and her husband decided to donate $500,000 to the students' March For Our Lives earlier in the week.

"I am just blown away by these students. I think they are doing an amazing job turning a tragedy into advocacy," Clooney said (via Popsugar). "It’s only been a week since this happened and I’m in awe of how courageous they are and how effective they are. I would never have had the possesion of mind or the courage at 16 years old, let alone having just gone through what they have, to be able to stand face to face with the president, a senator, the NRA, and answer those tough questions.

The legal eagle continued, "They are the best vehicle and best hope for change. I really hope that they will succeed and make a meaningful difference."