Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Compete on Family Feud Against Kris Jenner and Sisters

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 3:07 PM
Talk about an A-list episode of Family Feud!
In a surprise move, the Kardashians, Jenners and Wests headed on down to the set of Family Feud on Saturday for a very special taping of the beloved game show, featuring The Wests verses the Kardashian/Jenners.
On Saturday afternoon, Kim took to Snapchat to surprise the world and an unknowing audience with the family's presence on the popular game show.
Prior to the big reveal, Kim and and husband Kanye West shared some behind-the-stage moments before the duo competed against mom Kris Jenner grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, sister Khloe Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner and cousin Cici Bussey.
Before the show, Kim said to the legion of social media fans, "So if you guys don't know -- Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud.
"Kanye said he's waited his whole life for this moment. We're playing against the Kardashian/Jenners verses the Wests.
Kim also added she was feeling good about the family face-off.
The mother of three said, "I have a really good feeling about this. We're going to win."
Backstage @ Family Feud #kimkardashian
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on
She came and wanted to but is too young ? https://t.co/ogwNEC6Baf— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018
When a fan asked if daughter North West would be on the upcoming episode of the show, Kim tweeted back, "She came and wanted to but is too young."
Sister Kylie Jenner, who just gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster earlier this month, appears to be absent from the familial challenge.
It's unclear what team he's playing on, but Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban was also at the taping.
"Guys, we're on Family Feud and I am nervous," said Cheban. "Really nervous. Kanye, everybody is here. This is so crazy. I have been watching this show my whole life!"
A rep for the show confirms the reality stars' appearance on the show to E! News and adds that their episode will air later this year. The rep also said that the well-known group played for charity.
The Kardashians were previously on Celebrity Family Feud in 2008 when it was hosted by Al Roker
Family Feud is syndicated show hosted by Steve Harvey. The program has been on since 1976.
