Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Baby Chicago West Looks Like

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 2:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chicago West

Kim Kardashian says her baby girl Chicago West looks a "tiny bit" like her big sister North West and brother Saint West.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West welcomed their daughter, nicknamed Chi, via surrogate five weeks ago and revealed her name publicly days after she was born.

When a fan asked Kim on Saturday, "How is Chi doing," the reality star replied. "The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"

The family had given fans the first and only official glimpse so far of baby Chicago in Kim's 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video, which was posted earlier this month.

Kylie is seen holding Chicago, who is seen up close from the side and also shows her face from a short distance away, as Kim looks on. Kylie tell her, "She's so little."

Photos

Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Life

North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

In the montage of clips, which has been viewed more than 59 million times, Kylie, who had kept away from the spotlight for months, confirms that she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's first child. She documents her journey and shows a peek of her giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie also revealed the baby news via a photo of the child, whose face is partially shown but is not in focus.

"She looks just like me when I was a baby," Kylie said on Twitter this week.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Kim has yet to share a photo of Chicago on social media.

Kanye had shared the first pic of a then-2-month-old North on mother-in-law Kris Jenner's talk show in 2013. Kim had shared the first photo of baby Saint, also 2 months old at the time, on her app and website in 2016.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Chicago West , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Gives Birth to His 2nd Child

Amal Clooney, Watermark Conference for Women 2018

Amal Clooney Is Inspired by Parkland Survivors: ''Watching Them Gives Me a Lot of Hope''

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Snapchat

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Compete on Family Feud Against Kris Jenner and Sisters

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Modeled Chic Looks in 2012 Fashion Photo Shoot

Kim Cattrall, Brother, Christopher Cattrall

Kim Cattrall Mourns Brother Christopher at Memorial Service

Emma Chambers

Hugh Grant Mourns Death of Notting Hill Co-Star Emma Chambers

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy Date Night as She Introduces 2nd Puppy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -