Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy Date Night as She Introduces 2nd Puppy

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed another date night on Friday, while she is also feeling extra love at home from not one but two new family members.

The 19-year-old model posted on her Instagram Stories feed videos and photos of her new puppies, a dapple dachshund and a cream longhaired dachshund (often dubbed "wiener dogs"), playing near a dog crate. Later in the day, she and Scott, 34, were photographed dressed casually while leaving the Shibuya sushi restaurant in Calabasas.

Sofia had introduced her dapple dachshund pup on social media last week, writing, "Our newest family member." She told People at the at the launch of Issey Miyake fragrances L'Eau d'Issey Nectar and L'Eau Majeure d'Issey at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday that the dog was a gift from Scott.

"He wanted the dog for a while, but he ended up surprising me with it," she said.