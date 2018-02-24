Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 6:04 AM
Are you ready for your next vacation?
While most of us want to nod yes, anxious to get away from responsibilities, weather woes and stresses, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just reminded us that living your best life includes a beautiful travel wardrobe. Whether you've booked your tickets or not, it's time to start thinking about what you're taking on your 2018 travels.
If you need some inspiration, Rosie is goals. While vacationing in the Maldives for her "babymoon," the star posted a photo wearing a blue and white maxi kaftan with a high split from Camilla, a Gucci belt bag and gold hoops. Then, finished with a casual low bun and red lip.
Her dress, however, is the star. The iteration of the kaftan features a high slit and split arms, giving it a sultry appeal and showing off her runway-ready legs. The luxury resort wear is 100% silk, so when the wind from the beach hits it, it has a graceful movement that looks elegant and regal as it subtly reveals more skin. It can be worn to a summer day party, brunch or over a swimsuit, making this dress a versatile must-have to add to your vacation wardrobe.
The best part: It's on sale!
Shop vacation-ready, marked-down dresses below!
Ring of Roses Split Front & Sleeve Kaftan, Was $700, Now $447
Printed Silk Wrap Dress, Was $551, Now $275
Rossie Dress, Was $468, Now $179.20
Article continues below
Transpire Lace Maxi Dress, Was $320, Now $159
Asso Cards-Jacquard Kaftan Dress, Was $1,175, Now $520
Wheatsheaf Cold Shoulder Dress, Now $195
Article continues below
Luciana Maxi Dress, Was $316, Now $177
Floral-Printed Silk Kaftan, Was $595, Now $297
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Dakota Fanning's Shearling Coat Is on Sale Now!
RELATED ARTICLE: Why Emma Roberts and More Love GymShark, the Viral Athleisure Brand
Designers Rule the Oscars Red Carpet: Vote for Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior's Best Dresses Ever!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!