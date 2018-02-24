Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

Are you ready for your next vacation?

While most of us want to nod yes, anxious to get away from responsibilities, weather woes and stresses, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just reminded us that living your best life includes a beautiful travel wardrobe. Whether you've booked your tickets or not, it's time to start thinking about what you're taking on your 2018 travels.

If you need some inspiration, Rosie is goals. While vacationing in the Maldives for her "babymoon," the star posted a photo wearing a blue and white maxi kaftan with a high split from Camilla, a Gucci belt bag and gold hoops. Then, finished with a casual low bun and red lip.