Watch Jennifer Lawrence Address Versace Dress Criticism and Dish on Amy Schumer's Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence has had quite a few weeks.

Between being a bridesmaid in her best friend Amy Schumer's surprise wedding on Feb. 13, to hitting back at critics on social media, the star has been busy.

On Feb. 20, Lawrence posed with her male co-stars at the Red Sparrow photocall in London while wearing a black, plunging Versace pre-fall 2018 gown. Hours after the photos emerged, people began slamming the star for wearing the dress without a jacket, to which Lawrence responded to on Facebook.

"Wow," she wrote. "I don't really know where to get started on this 'Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold' controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."

She continued, "This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT'S MY CHOICE TOO!"