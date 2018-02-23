All the Details on Emily Ratajkowski's $200 Bridal Pantsuit From Zara

Emily Ratajkowski is a bride on a budget!

The 26-year-old model shocked fans when she revealed her and boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot on Friday, heading to a New York City courthouse with a few pals after a whirlwind courtship of only a few weeks.

Like many City Hall "I Do's," Emily opted for an unconventional wedding day ensemble that would fit almost any fellow bride's price point. Ratajkowski's mustard yellow pantsuit is currently available at Zara, with the double breasted jacket ringing in at $129 and matching flared trousers at $69.90.

Something tells us EmRata's chic look is flying off the shelves right about now.