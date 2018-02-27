The Bachelor's Jason and Molly Mesnick Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage

One of the most dramatic finales has led to one of the greatest love stories in Bachelor Nation.

All the way back in 2009, Jason Mesnick found himself on a mission to find his happily ever after when he agreed to become ABC's The Bachelor.

During his journey, however, the real estate agent would find himself making front-page headlines for his surprise decision at the finale.

While he initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft, Jason realized he wanted a second chance with Molly Malaney. She accepted and they quickly proved just how real their love story is.

Need proof? The couple is celebrating their eight-year wedding anniversary today!