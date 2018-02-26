Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Late Brother's Bipolar Disorder on Hollywood Medium: ''He Was Dealing With Some Demons''

For Kristin and her parents who were watching in the next room, Tyler's revelation really hit home.

"That's like so accurate. Mike dealt with we think, Bipolar disorder. He would go into these manias and think that everything's great, everything's fine and then he would just crash and would be depressed. And it was just this constant up and down, up and down. And then you throw drugs and alcohol into the mix and it would just enhance everything. And it went on for years. He was dealing with some demons. There's no doubt about it," Kristin explains.

Watch Kristin open up about her late brother's struggles in the clip above.