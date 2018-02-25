Nicole and Alexis Want to Prove Their Parents Wrong on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nicole and Alexis have one major thing in common: they both want to prove their parents wrong by getting healthy.

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Nicole, who is seeking to reverse the cycle of obesity in her family.

"My biggest fear is losing my parents to obesity and me dying from it," Nicole said with tears in her eyes.

Growing up in a house that knew no portion control coupled with an ex-boyfriend turned roommate who had been holding her back with countless trips to the drive-thru, Nicole was at a stalemate when it came to her health and fitness.

Khloe set Nicole up with celebrity trainer, Latreal Mitchell. The fitness guru, who is known for her tough love style of training, did not hold back with Nicole and even had Khloe threatening to drop her after some missed workouts.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Woman on Revenge Body

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Nicole

E!

"I just don't want there to be any more speed bumps with you because I'm getting discouraged hearing this and I don't want to have to fire you," Khloe warned.

Luckily, that was the swift kick that Nicole needed to get her butt in gear and before she knew it, she had lost 43 pounds!

In addition to cutting ties with her ex Mike, Nicole made her big reveal to her parents at her father's 60th birthday party. Proud of their daughter's transformation, both mom and dad vowed to get serious about their health.

"I want you guys to promise me, we're never gonna go backwards. You guys are not gonna gain weight. And we're gonna start eating healthier as a family," Nicole insisted.

Alexis wanted to get revenge on his mom, whose insults catapulted him into major weight gain and depression.

"My mother has called me an embarrassment, a failure, every single day of my life," Alexis revealed.

Photos

Revenge Body: Before & After!

Khloe assured Alexis that he was about to get a life-changing transformation and paired him with Nicole Winhoffer, whose dance-driven workout was just the right thing to get his confidence back on track.

Not only did the aspiring performer start losing weight, he was practically leading his workout classes by the end of the 12 weeks.

"I'm starting to really own my mind as well as fix my body," Alexis revealed.

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Alexis

E!

Thanks to some choreography from Nicole, Alexis was ready to make his big debut onstage with an original track he prepared just for his mom.

After their heart-to-heart backstage, Alexis' mother apologized for ever putting him down.

"I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I never wanted to make you feel like you're not worthy," she confessed.

Catch up on the episode with the recap video above!

Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Weight Loss , Diet And Fitness , , Family , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence

Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein

Weinstein Company to File for Bankruptcy

Chandler Riggs, The Walking Dead

Carl's The Walking Dead Death: The Cast and Crew Mourn and Tease "Vengeance"

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Is "Very Single and Very Ready to Mingle"

Krystal, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Krystal Nielson Reacts to Being Called a Sociopath (and the Other Women Say How They Really Feel About Her)

Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Reese Witherspoon Cleaning Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Is the Monday Motivation You Need

The Royals

The Royals Season 3 Recap: See Everything That Led Up to the Crowning of King Robert

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -