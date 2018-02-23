Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2

Josh Charles is ready to expand his family in 2018!

Thanks to the power of Instagram, fans of The Good Wife star and his wife Sophie Flack learned today that the couple is expecting their second child together.

"Oh by the way..." Sophie shared on Instagram while displaying her baby bump and a cozy black T-shirt that read "I woke up like this."

Close friends of the couple would immediately express their excitement and happiness about the news in the comments section.

In fact, Bobby Cannavale appeared surprised by the news. "WHAAAAA?!!!! @Sophsf," he wrote on social media. "Love you guys!"