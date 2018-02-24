Tyler Henry Gives Gigi Gorgeous Closure on Her Mother's Passing: "My Soul is Shooketh!"

Tyler Henry is helping Gigi Gorgeous live with no regrets.

In this special 360 VR Experience reading, Tyler immediately begins receiving messages from the social influencer's late mother who he says has tried to come through before.

"She's tried to come through previously by something that wouldn't get out of the house...and it's her way of saying, ‘look this is weird, this is bazar how this happened. That was me trying to give you a sign that I was with you,'" the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star explains.

That something turned out to be a lady bug that made its way into Gigi's home.

"We always use to have them in our house. They were in the window between the screen. She would always freak out. I started seeing them like a year after she passed," Gigi reveals.

Gigi was also given confirmation that even though she and her mother didn't say goodbye in her moment of transition, their goodbye was enough.