Watch Ricky Martin's Music Video "Fiebre" Ft. Wisin, Yandel

by Diana Marti | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 3:51 PM
Ricky Martin just premiered his new song "Fiebre" Ft. Wisin and Yandel and its music video.
Yes, that's right, the dynamic duo is back!
The newly married singer decided on Puerto Vallarta as the location for his new music video.
And because the 46-year-old star never disappoints, this video is just as steamy as the song.
Martin will be honored this evening by closing the "Emirates Airlines Dubai Jazz Festival," where he'll be performing his greatest hits and also "Fiebre."
After Dubai, he's heading to Spain to promote his latest hit, and then returning to Las Vegas for his residency "ALL IN" at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino.
The star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story said exclusively to E! News in the clip above, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know."
Although no formal celebration has taken place, the 46-year-old singer says he and Jwan Yosef have done everything else to prep for the special occasion.
"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."
