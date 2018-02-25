The Walking Dead Finally Clears Up That Flash Forward Mystery With Carl's Death

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Remember when season eight of The Walking Dead began and we were all wondering what those flash forward scenes with an Older Rick living in peace with his family—including a living Carl—were all about? Well, now we know. And let's just say the reveal was, well, underwhelming.

As Carl (Chandler Riggs) lay dying from the walker bite he sustained while trying to save his new pal Siddiq (Avi Nash) in last fall's midseason finale, he revealed to a distraught Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that what we'd seen had been the kid's vision for a possible future without the all-out war the zombie apocalypse survivors currently find themselves trapped in.