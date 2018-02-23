Charlie Sheen Selling Beverly Hills Home for $10 Million

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 3:13 PM

Charlie Sheen

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Charlie Sheen has put his beautiful Beverly Hills home up for sale.

A source confirms to E! News that the actor has listed his house for just under $10 million. Sheen purchased the seven bedroom, 8,932-square-foot house back in 2006 for $7.2 million, according to Trulia.

So if you have an extra $10 million to spend and you're in the market for a new house, Sheen's place could be the home for you. The property features a movie theater room, game room and two swimming pools!

Interested? Let's take a look at photos of the stunning property below, from the listing on Trulia:

Photos

Charlie Sheen's Beverly Hills Home

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Mulholland Estates

The gorgeous property is located in the exclusive Mulholland Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills.

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Chef's Kitchen

"A chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a large walk-in pantry, and even a mini food elevator," Trulia states.

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Large Living Room

This large living room is perfect for family gatherings. The open space allows for everyone to sit around and watch TV or play games.

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Seven Bedrooms

The house features seven bedrooms, which means you'll have plenty of space if family or friends visit!

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Beautiful Bathroom

How gorgeous is this bathroom?!

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Movie Theater

The house features a Creston movie theater, perfect for screening movies for friends or having viewing parties during award season.

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Gorgeous Backyard

Sheen's backyard has an outdoor kitchen and two pools!

Charlie Sheen, Real Estate, Charlie Sheen House

TRULIA

Lap Pool

The lap pool is great for exercise.

