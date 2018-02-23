Charlie Sheen Selling Beverly Hills Home for $10 Million

Charlie Sheen has put his beautiful Beverly Hills home up for sale.

A source confirms to E! News that the actor has listed his house for just under $10 million. Sheen purchased the seven bedroom, 8,932-square-foot house back in 2006 for $7.2 million, according to Trulia.

So if you have an extra $10 million to spend and you're in the market for a new house, Sheen's place could be the home for you. The property features a movie theater room, game room and two swimming pools!

Interested? Let's take a look at photos of the stunning property below, from the listing on Trulia: