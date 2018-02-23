Lori Loughlin Has No Doubts John Stamos Is Going to Make a "Great Dad"

Lori Loughlin has no doubts that John Stamos can handle a full house!

As the Hollywood actor prepares to welcome his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh, one Fuller House co-star is confident he's going to ace the parenthood journey.

"I don't think John needs any parental advice. I think John is going to be a great dad but of course he knows I'm here for him should he need any but I think him and Caitlin have it covered," Lori shared with E! News. "I will say this. He is very complimentary to me about my own girls. I have two girls who are 18 and 19 and he just adores them."

She continued, "We were talking a couple of weeks ago and he said to me, 'You and [your husband] should write a book on how to parent kids because your girls are so great,' which is such a high compliment. We shouldn't write a book but it was so sweet of him to say that."

In addition to raising two teenagers and working on Fuller House, Lori has also become a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel.

This Sunday marks the season five premiere of When Calls the Heart. Based on the book of the same name by Janette Oke, the series starring Lori boasts a passionate fan base known as the #Hearties, who have become a social media phenomenon.

Her work with the Hallmark Channel also made it a little tricky for Lori to attend John's wedding earlier this year.

"Candace Cameron Bure and I were on our way to the Super Bowl and we had already made these plans and we were going with our Hallmark family and we were so excited to be doing that and then John and Caitlin quietly last minute put together these wedding plans and by the time we got the invite, we had already committed so we were actually flying to Minneapolis the day he was getting married," Lori shared with us. "But I sent flowers and I text with him and I talked to Dave Coulier the other day and he told me it was just a beautiful wedding."

She added, "I'm sorry I missed it but I'm happy for John and I know he's going to have a great life with Caitlin and I know they are going to be great parents."

When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday night at 9 p.m. only on the Hallmark Channel.

