Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Secret Ceremony

Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman.
A rep for the bombshell model confirms to E! News that she wed actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Friday. Emily, 26, shared a series of photos to Instagram announcing the unexpected ceremony, which seems to have taken place at a New York City courthouse.
Ratajkowski rocked a burnt yellow-colored suit with a black hat and veil for the ceremony, while her hubby sported a light blue ensemble and T-shirt. "Sooo I have a surprise. I got married today," she captioned a photo of Sebastian kissing her on the cheek.
Internet personality The Fat Jewish was there for the low-key affair, as well as Emily's adorable pug. Witnesses perhaps?
MMV/BACKGRID
The stunning brunette, who rose to fame after starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video, also shared an official portrait of the newly minted husband and wife on Instagram. The couple opted for thick gold wedding bands.
It was only very recently that reports indicated Ratajkowski had split from her longtime boyfriend of three years, Jeff Magid. According to TMZ, Emily and Sebastian began dating just a few weeks ago.
Last night, photographers snapped Emily heading out to dinner looking very bridal chic in a satin slip dress and suede boots.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
