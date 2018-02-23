Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Secret Ceremony

Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman.

A rep for the bombshell model confirms to E! News that she wed actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Friday. Emily, 26, shared a series of photos to Instagram announcing the unexpected ceremony, which seems to have taken place at a New York City courthouse.

Ratajkowski rocked a burnt yellow-colored suit with a black hat and veil for the ceremony, while her hubby sported a light blue ensemble and T-shirt. "Sooo I have a surprise. I got married today," she captioned a photo of Sebastian kissing her on the cheek.

Internet personality The Fat Jewish was there for the low-key affair, as well as Emily's adorable pug. Witnesses perhaps?