TV's Top Couple 2018: The Winner Is...

Here in the midst of the Winter Olympics, it seems only fitting that TV's Top Couple is also bringing countries together.

After a fierce battle with Arrow's Oliver and Felicity, 2018's winner is Hilal and Leon, from the Turkish series Wounded Love!

Also known as Vatanim Sensin or You Are My Country, the show takes place during the Turkish War of Independence in the 1910s and 1920s. Hilal and Leon, whose fans apparently don't need sleep, are played by Miray Daner and Boran Kuzum.

You can watch them in action in the fan vid below!