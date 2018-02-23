Sofia Richie Uses This $4 Lip Balm Under Her Eyes

Michael Simon
Although Sofia Richie is 19-years-old, you may be surprised by how much she knows about beauty.
Accompanying her BFF (sans Scott Disick), the model appeared at the launch party to celebrate the newest fragrances from Issey Miyake at Milk Studios, and shared with E! News exactly what it takes to keep her skin glowing and hair healthy.
For example, the star's recent shift from a blond bob to brunette locks is more than a fun hair transformation. It's a beauty lesson learned.
"When it was blonde, it would grow in a week and a half and I'd have to get my roots done, and for like four and a half years I did my roots once a week," she told E! News. "I was spending a fortune for four years. So I got over it, and this is my natural color. This isn't my natural length, even though I wish. I'm just glad that I don't have to touch my hair, and my hair isn't gonna fry anymore."
Beyond her previous obsession for dying her hair, Sofia has built a reputation for minimal makeup looks. You won't catch her with heavy concealer or dramatic eye looks. Her natural beauty is always at the forefront, even when it comes to her scent.
After smelling Issey Miyake's newest fragrances, L'Eau Majeure d'Issey and L'Eau d'Issey Nectar de Parfum, she said, "It reminds me of when I was little, I would wear this kind of perfume. I don't wear perfume today. I wear coconut oil."
In terms of makeup, her effortless looks actually entail beauty products and hacks to keep her glowing and wrinkle-free. Check them out below!
Lancer
"For skin, I use Lancer Dermatology face wash and face cream."
The Method Introductory Kit, $65
Eucerin
In addition to applying to her lips, "I sleep with it under my eyes because I heard it prevents bags. I'm just a freak about bags and wrinkles."
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment, $3.79
Jurlique
The influencer travels with rose water in her purse.
Similar: Rose Moisture Plus Rosewater Balancing Mist, $24
Issey Miyake
"It reminds me of her," she said, pointing to her friend. "It's girly, cute and pretty, and my best friend wears it, and I love her."
L'Eau D'Issey Pure Nectar de Parfum, $89
Anastasia Beverly Hills
"I love this matte Anastasia lipstick," she said. "I like the way it dries on my lips and then put gloss over it. I always thought it was weird, people are like why don't you just use a gloss? But it's not the same."
Liquid Lipstick, $20 (New shades launched on Feb. 14th!)
Giorgio Armani
"Makeup, I wear Armani foundation."
Luminous Silk Foundation, $64
Fenty Beauty
"I've been using a lot of Fenty Beauty. The highlighters are everything."
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34
Fenty Beauty
"The bronzer stick is good. My skin is oily so Fenty really works for me."
Match Stix Trio, $54