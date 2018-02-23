Selena Gomez Keeps Taking Style Cues From Justin Bieber

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 10:48 AM

Selena Gomez is channelingJustin Bieber.

The "Wolves" singer was spotted walking into a studio in Los Angeles, wearing wire-framed glasses that we couldn't help but notice appeared to match a pair Bieber owns...Or, who knows, they may even be his!

She finished off the look with a summer '92 sweatshirt, and in case you didn't catch the significance of that, it's in honor of her July 1992 birthday. She also wore her hair half up with a scrunchie and finished off the look with black athleisurewear pants and a pair of white tennis shoes with her white socks showing.

Essentially, she looked straight out of the '80s.

But her glasses and outfit aren't the only things that caught people's attention...

Can we please talk about the fact that she's back in the studio?! Did her rekindled romance with the Biebs inspire new music? Will we finally have another SelGo album?!

If she is working on a new stuff, it would mark her third studio album, following 2015's Revival and 2013's Stars Dance.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Splash News

Meanwhile, SelGo and Bieber rekindled their relationship late last year after the "Fetish" singer split from The Weeknd in October.

Jelena was spotted together again shortly thereafter, enjoying bike ridesbreakfast and church. Gomez also attended the Biebs' hockey game where she sported his jersey and was photographed kissing him.

Most recently, the pair celebrated Valentine's Day early, soaking up the sun in Laguna Beach, and just last weekend, they attended Jeremy Bieber's wedding in Jamaica.

"They are basically emotionally inseparable and attached," a source told us earlier this month. "Everyone around them knows how much they mean to each other, and they are truly on a great path together."

It appears they're even dressing like each other these days, too!

