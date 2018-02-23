Underprivileged Kids Can See A Wrinkle in Time for Free at AMC

Underprivileged children will be able to see A Wrinkle in Time at AMC Theatres—for free. The "Give a Child the Universe" initiative, spearheaded by the racial justice organization Color of Change, is committed to helping those who can't afford tickets to the Walt Disney Pictures film. The initative encourages individual and group benefactors to buy and donate matinee tickets; it will distribute them to a network of local partners, schools and community-based organizations.

"Color of Change believes in the power of images and supports those working to change the rules in Hollywood so that inclusive, empathetic and human portrayals of black people and people of color are prominent on the screen," said executive director Rashad Robinson. "From Selma to now A Wrinkle in Time, Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of color and women. By casting a black teenage actress, Storm Reid, as the heroine at the center of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world. We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film."