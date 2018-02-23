Inside Kylie Jenner's First Few Weeks of Motherhood

It's been only three weeks since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster into the world, and it looks like the 20-year-old reality star is loving life as a new mom.

"It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stomi is doing each day," an insider tells E! News. "She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love."

Being a new parent comes with its fair share of challenges, and Kylie isn't afraid to lean on her friends and family for help. The insider says the new experience has been a "rollercoaster" for Kylie but that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day."