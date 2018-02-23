Mindy Kaling Makes Her First Official Post-Baby Appearance at Disneyland

Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort
How do you make the happiest place on earth even happier? Invite the stars of A Wrinkle in Time to surprise Disneyland California Adventure with after an exclusive preview of the film. To promote Ava DuVernays spectacle (in theaters March 9), Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon descended upon the theme park in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday.
The sunny event marked Kaling's first official appearance since she welcomed a daughter in December 2017. Wearing an L.K. Bennett dress, she finished her look with Minnie Mouse ears.
Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort
At the Sunset Showcase Theater in Hollywood Land, Reid appeared onstage and introduced Kaling, Winfrey and Witherspoon's characters: Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which and Mrs. Whatsit. "I'm having an idea. Hold on one second. Would you guys like to meet the Mrs.?" she asked. After the trio joined Reid onstage, Winfrey revealed another surprise. "Today, you're going to get a tessering ticket," she said. "And you know what it does? It tessers you to the front of the line!"
Afterward, the four actresses headed to Disneyland Park to take photos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle with guests, who just so happened to be wearing A Wrinkle in Time-branded tees.
Kaling and Reid also shared some photos and videos from the event with their Instagram followers.
A Wrinkle in Time, based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L'Engle, also stars Rowan Blanchard, Zach Galifianakis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Deric McCabe, Levi Miller, Michael Peña and Chris Pine.