10 Unforgettable Oscar Acceptance Speeches That Still Deserve a Standing Ovation

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 3:00 AM
If your name was ever called at the Oscars, what would you say in your acceptance speech?
It's a question many Hollywood stars say they never prepare for or anticipate happening in their career.
But every year before spring time, the biggest movie stars come together to celebrate the best in film. And what comes next is the opportunity for a few lucky trophy winners to express appreciation, gratitude and thanks in their live acceptance speech.
As the excitement continues for the 2018 Oscars this Sunday on ABC, we decided to look back on some of the familiar faces who wowed us with their authentic, emotional speeches in our gallery below.
Some will inspire, others will make you laugh and a few may have you clapping from wherever you read this post. Ultimately, it's their night to shine. We're just here to congratulate!
VIDEO: On Hollywood's biggest night, things don't always go as planned. That can be said for Jennifer who accidentally fell when walking up the stairs to claim her trophy. "You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that's really embarrassing but thank you," she joked before thanking her fellow nominees.
VIDEO: Alright, alright, alright! "There's a few things, about three things to my account that I need each day," the actor explained in his powerful speech. "One of them is something to look up to, another is something to look forward to, and another is someone to chase."
VIDEO: The actress delivered a poignant speech when accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role in 12 Years A Slave. "When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid," she shared. "Thank you."
Article continues below
VIDEO: While many pop culture fans will remember the moment Adrien kissed presenter Halle Berry on the lips, we promise his speech was great too. "There comes a time in life when everything seems to make sense and this is not one of those times," he shared. "What I do know, though, is that I've never felt this much love and encouragement from my peers and from people I admire and from complete strangers. And it means a great deal to me."
VIDEO: "This moment is so much bigger than me," Halle explained when she became the first black woman to receive a Best Actress Oscar. "This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett Smith, Angela Bassett, Vivica A Fox. And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened. Thank you. I'm so honored."
VIDEO: Back in 1996, the actor made quite the impression on viewers after winning a trophy for his role in Jerry Maguire. Despite music playing him off, Cuba insisted on thanking his high school sweetheart, his parents and God. "Everybody who's involved with this! I love you! I love you! I love you!" he concluded.
Article continues below
VIDEO: When accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in Fences, Viola couldn't help but tear up when discussing her passion for telling certain stories. "You know, there is one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered and that's the graveyard. People ask me all the time—what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say exhume those bodies," she proclaimed. "Exhume those stories—the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life."
VIDEO: Rewind to 1997 when the close friends won an Oscar for writing Good Will Hunting. "I just said to Matt, losing would suck and winning would be really scary. It's really, really scary," Ben shared on stage. "We're just really two young guys who were fortunate enough to be involved with a lot of great people whom it's incumbent upon us—there's no way we're doing this in less than 20 seconds."
VIDEO: Long live the iconic role of Erin Brockovich. "I would like to start with telling you all how amazing the experience of feeling the sisterhood of being included in a group with Joan Allen and Juliette Binoche and Laura Linney and Ellen Burstyn for these last weeks has been. It's just felt like such a triumph to me to be in that list," Julia shared. "I love the world! I'm so happy! Thank you!"
Article continues below
VIDEO: When accepting his award for Good Will Hunting, Robin brought heart and humor to the stage. "Most of all, I want to thank my father, up there, the man who when I said I wanted to be an actor, he said, 'Wonderful, just have a back-up profession like welding.' Thank you," Robin recalled. "God bless you."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!