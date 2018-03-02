10 Unforgettable Oscar Acceptance Speeches That Still Deserve a Standing Ovation

If your name was ever called at the Oscars, what would you say in your acceptance speech?

It's a question many Hollywood stars say they never prepare for or anticipate happening in their career.

But every year before spring time, the biggest movie stars come together to celebrate the best in film. And what comes next is the opportunity for a few lucky trophy winners to express appreciation, gratitude and thanks in their live acceptance speech.

As the excitement continues for the 2018 Oscars this Sunday on ABC, we decided to look back on some of the familiar faces who wowed us with their authentic, emotional speeches in our gallery below.

Some will inspire, others will make you laugh and a few may have you clapping from wherever you read this post. Ultimately, it's their night to shine. We're just here to congratulate!