Queer Eye's AJ Is Engaged and the Fab 5 Are Freaking Out

All things just keep getting better for one familiar face!

As pop culture fans continue to praise the new Queer Eye reboot on Netflix, viewers received a special surprise Thursday night on Twitter.

Remember episode four titled "To Gay Or Not Too Gay" where we met an Atlanta resident named AJ who was struggling to come out to his family?

Spoiler alert: He found the courage to speak his truth to his stepmom on the show and now he's engaged!

"WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE YOUR WEEK!" the show's official Twitter account stated tonight. "AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED. OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING."