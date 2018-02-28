Prep for the 2018 Oscars With a Look Back at the Nominees' First Ceremonies

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 4:00 AM
It's that time of year again!
The 2018 Oscars is just days away, and what better way to kickoff Hollywood's most glamorous affair than with a trip down memory lane? Plenty of this year's nominees have attended Academy Awards ceremonies in the past, making for one epic collection of red carpet throwbacks.
Take Meryl Streep for example, who made her Oscars debut in 1980 with a Best Supporting Actress win for Kramer vs. Kramer. Almost four decades later, the acting vet could take home for fourth Academy Award for her performance in The Post.
See Meryl, Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and more nominees at their first-ever ceremonies by scrolling down!
Long before the Irish star earned a Best Acting nod for Lady Bird, Ronan dazzled at the 2008 ceremony in support of Best Supporting Actress nomination for Atonement.
Those locks! The 2018 Best Actor nominee picked up his first Oscar in 1990 for My Left Foot.
The Hollywood veteran graced the Academy Awards for the very first time in 1980, where she won Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer.
The Florida Project star, who's up for Best Supporting Actor, was nominated in 1987 for his performance in Platoon.
Margot, is that you?! The Australian A-lister debuted a brunette 'do at the 2014 ceremony. Four years layer, her role in I, Tonya earned her a Best Actress nomination.
At the 1990 Oscars, Washington took home Best Supporting Actor for Glory. This time around he's nominated in the Best Actor category for Roman J. Israel, Esq.
The Fargo star's Best Actress acceptance speech at the 1997 Oscars instantly went down in Hollywood history, and perhaps the same will be said if she wins the same category for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
At the 1997 Academy Awards, Harrelson received a Best Actor nomination for The People vs. Larry Flynt. Two decades later, he could take home Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Octavia became an overnight sensation thanks to her Best Supporting Actress win at the 2012 ceremony for The Help. She's up for the same coveted honor this year for her performance in The Shape of Water.
Six years ago, the English star was nominated for Best Actor for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Oldman's portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour also earned a Best Actor nomination for this year's telecast.
In 2014, The Academy honored Hawkins with a Best Supporting Actress nod for Blue Jasmine. She's nominated for Best Actress this time around for her role in The Shape of Water.
The Hollywood vet was nominated for Best Actor in 2009 for The Visitor. Jenkins' performance in The Shape of Water was honored with a Best Supporting Actor nomination.
At the 2010 ceremony, Plummer's performance in The Last Station was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Eight years later, his last minute casting in All the Money in the World (replacing Kevin Spacey) was recognized by The Academy for Best Supporting Actor.
