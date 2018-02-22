Inside the Life of the Kardashians' Dentist: 10K Veneers, Wine Spray and More

The premiere teeth whitening package runs for about $750, but that's only a very small part of this cosmetic dentist's business.

"Ninety percent of my business is veneers," he stated after sharing how his own veneers made him fall in love with his smile. "I do 10,000 veneers a year. That's my specialty. I'm doing veneers every day...It's an elective procedure, but it changes people's lives. I've seen people get married. I've seen people get booked for acting jobs."

Since veneers are custom, the price is completely dependent on the current state of the teeth and what's needed to perfect your smile. However, Colgate reports that a dental veneer will cost you approximately $800 to $2,000 per tooth, so you can expect his services to be at the top of that range or higher.