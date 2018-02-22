Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Separate After Four Years of Marriage

Claire Foy's relationship with Stephen Campbell is over. 

After four years of marriage, The Crown star and English actor announced their separation in a joint statement to Metro U.K."We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another," Foy and Campbell shared on Thursday. 

The pair met in 2011 on set of Season of the Witch. They'd go on to tie the knot in 2014, and welcome a 2-year-old daughter together named Ivy Rose

As a source explained to The Sun, "After seven years together this came as a real shock to many of their friends, but they're lovely people and are determined to keep everything civilized."

Photos

2017 Celebrity Breakups

Earlier this year, Foy skipped out on attending the 2018 SAG Awards, where her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series. 

News of the split comes only weeks after Campbell revealed he had a benign brain tumor removed at the end of 2016. As he explained to The Sun, "You realize you're not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse. My daughter didn't know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them." 

Claire and Stephen last attended a public event together in May 2016. 

E! News has reached out to Foy's camp for comment. 

