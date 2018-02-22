Jennifer Lopez Shares Touching Posts for Her Twins Max and Emme's 10th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 3:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get the tissues ready, because Jennifer Lopez just posted three videos with touching messages for her twins with Marc AnthonyMax and Emme

Yes, the "Coconuts" are turning 10! 

She shared three separate posts, one to Emme, one to Max and one about them both. 

"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces... #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare," she captioned the video which includes footage of the twins as babies all the way to now. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

For Emme's post, she wrote, "Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met...and I adore everything about you...your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit... Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess...I know you're growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut."

Max and Emme Turn 10! See How Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Twins Are Growing Up

Max, who is younger by only a few minutes, also received an equally touching message from his mother. "Max you are my heart, my love and my light... you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness... your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world... my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut." 

Happy 10th birthday, Max and Emme! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , , Apple News , Birthdays , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Emma Roberts

Why Emma Roberts and More Love GymShark, the Viral Athleisure Brand

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Inside the Life of the Kardashians' Dentist: 10K Veneers, Wine Spray and More

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff

Are Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Rekindling Their Romance?

Duane Martin, Tisha Campbell-Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin Files for Divorce From Husband Duane Martin

Snowboarder Chloe Kim, PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games

Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Is Crushing On This ''Really Attractive'' Riverdale Star

Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Foy

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Separate After Four Years of Marriage

Shopping: Gold Infused Beauty

24K-Infused Beauty Products–Go for the Gold

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -