Jennifer Lopez Shares Touching Posts for Her Twins Max and Emme's 10th Birthday

Get the tissues ready, because Jennifer Lopez just posted three videos with touching messages for her twins with Marc Anthony—Max and Emme.

Yes, the "Coconuts" are turning 10!

She shared three separate posts, one to Emme, one to Max and one about them both.

"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces... #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare," she captioned the video which includes footage of the twins as babies all the way to now.