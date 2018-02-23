Designers Rule the Oscars Red Carpet: Vote for Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior's Best Dresses Ever!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 5:30 AM

Three designers have ruled the Oscars red carpet for the past few decades. We're talking Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior, baby!

That's right, these three fashion houses consistently kill it on the Academy Awards red carpet with their daring designs, fashion-forward silhouettes and avant garde styles.

Hollywood's biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and more, have all rocked creations by these three top designers. But which gown is their best of all time?

We've collected our seven favorite Versace looks, seven favorite Valentino looks and seven of our favorite Dior looks and we want you to vote for each designer's most amazing Oscars dress ever (scroll down to vote).

For the results, tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special Sunday, Mar. 4 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to see which looks win!

Photos

Oscars 2018 Nominees Luncheon

Oscars Poll, Versace
Oscars Designers: Versace
Which Versace gown stands out as best ever?
9.2
6.9
10.3
18.4
27.6
9.2
18.4
Oscars Poll, Valentino
Oscars Designers: Valentino
Which Valentino creation is the most stunning ever?
37.8
12.2
3.7
2.4
17.1
14.6
12.2
Oscars Poll, Christian Dior
Oscars Designers: Christian Dior
Which Dior dress is the most beautiful in Oscars history?
11.6
22.1
10.5
9.3
29.1
14.0
3.5

TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Fashion , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories
