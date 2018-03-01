Get All the Details on Megan Morrison's Most Fashionable Season 1 Looks Straight From The Arrangement's Costume Designer

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is so much more than the other half of Kygan, she's a certified fashionista!

Megan's rocked some chic looks on season one of The Arrangement, especially this blue one-of-a-kind gown she wore when the couple made their Venice debut. The show's costume designer Mandi Line met up with Christine to dish on all the details behind Megan's look for her first big event with Kyle West (Josh Henderson).

"I wanted something gorgeous and feminine and sophisticated, so you've got all this elegance and beauty and the Jimmy Choo's down there," Mandi said.

This was the couple's international debut and Christine knew Megan had to dress to impress.