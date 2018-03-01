Get All the Details on Megan Morrison's Most Fashionable Season 1 Looks Straight From The Arrangement's Costume Designer

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 5:00 AM
Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is so much more than the other half of Kygan, she's a certified fashionista!
Megan's rocked some chic looks on season one of The Arrangement, especially this blue one-of-a-kind gown she wore when the couple made their Venice debut. The show's costume designer Mandi Line met up with Christine to dish on all the details behind Megan's look for her first big event with Kyle West (Josh Henderson).
"I wanted something gorgeous and feminine and sophisticated, so you've got all this elegance and beauty and the Jimmy Choo's down there," Mandi said.
This was the couple's international debut and Christine knew Megan had to dress to impress.
"So this was Megan's first big event with Kyle. She knows she's gonna be judged. She knows everyone's gonna be looking at her," Christine stressed.
The best part about the dress? It really is one-of-a-kind and made just for the show.
With looks like this, Megan's sure to slay all through season two!
Scroll down to check out more of Megan's looks from season one of The Arrangement.
Megan rocked this stylish gold-embellished cocktail dress when Kyle introduced her to his Hollywood world.
Megan kept it cute with this wide-legged white jumpsuit and leather jacket she wore to an eclectic karaoke bar for a double-date with another Hollywood couple.
It's clear Megan knows how to dress it up, but she also kills it when it comes to keeping it casual. Megan rocked this lace top and button-up pants for a funky girly look while out on an audition for a play.
