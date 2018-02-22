Jessica Biel Makes an Unexpected Style Statement...With Her Hat

In the world of celebrity, berets have recently replaced baker boy hats, which have a similar shape, but include a bill. Considering that berets, specifically, have a revolutionary past, we've seen them a lot more recently, as women's movements and Black Lives Matter continue to gain support and momentum. Celebrities like Beyoncé have been using the accessory to express their support non-verbally.

Although we can't speak to Jessica's beliefs from her clothes alone, we can take a hint. She wants justice.

Beyond empowerment, the classic French accessory is a flattering addition to any outfit. With a little something extra, like embellishments or words, it can easily take your outfit from drab to fab.

