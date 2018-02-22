Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear an Eye-Opening Beauty Look

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 12:20 PM

Bright eyed and bushy tailed—that's exactly how Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid and a slew of models looked while walking down the Fendi fall runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Of course, they had makeup maestro Peter Philips to prep them for the high-fashion event, but the trick behind this runway look is relatively easy and the perfect visual wake-me-up when you're just too tired to try.

The models appeared with very natural, minimal-looking makeup: matte skin, muted, neutral eyes with little to no liner. The brows were groomed and filled-in but far from bold, and there was a subtle rose-hued lip—all this, of course, let the pearlescent white pigment in the inner-corners of the eyes shine that much brighter.

Best Looks from London Fashion Week Winter 2018

This is no new trick—adding light pigment to the inner corners of the eyes is both a red carpet and Instagram beauty staple. It widens and brightens a gaze—not to mention, it reflects light beautifully. But pairing the look with a seemingly natural face (or just a plain tired one) creates a greater contrast.

To duplicate this look, deposit light, shimmery pigment to the inner corners of the eye. Then use a clean blending brush to gently diffuse out the color. Add a few swipes of mascara to the top and bottom lashes, apply a neutral pink pout and voilà. No one will ever know you spent five minutes on a look…or that you're in dire need of coffee.

RELATED ARTICLE: Twitter Reacts to Gucci Models Carrying Replica Heads: Harry Potter Jokes, Puns & More

