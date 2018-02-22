Oh No! The Bachelor Winter Games Couple Is Heading for a Breakup in This Finale Sneak Peek

Press play on the video above to watch the intense conversation play out, but it's looking like there's one down, and four more couples to go...

So it doesn't seem like Jordan and Bibiana will be able to make their relationship work beyond international borders, but Ben Higgins is predicting a few of Winter Games couples will last in the real world.

"I was talking to somebody and they said, 'Will any love actually come out of the show?' And I'm always a little pessimistic, a little bit like, OK, people like each other a lot, there's real love there, but will it last? I don't know, it's hard to say," Ben told E! News at the taping of the World Tells All special. "I said, the couples that I witnessed, I think at least a couple are going to last and last forever, which is incredible. It's a huge success rate."