Sex and the City's Jason Lewis Picks Sides in Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Feud

Jason Lewis has weighed in on the Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall feud.

During an interview with KTLA 5 on Wednesday, Lewis, who played Cattrall's on-screen love interest Smith in Sex and the City, was asked about the drama going on between the former co-stars.

"So with all this stuff, going back and forth in the press...Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker, you were there, did you have a thought about it?" KTLA 5 anchor Sam Rubin asked.

"Mmhmm...if you can't say something nice don't say anything at all," the actor replied. "Listen, I have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them."