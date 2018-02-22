Kelly Rowland's Skin-Care Expert Reveals the Solution to Dry Skin

Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have one thing in common: beautiful skin.

It's not a coincidence, however. All three women are clients to celebrity aesthetician, Shani Darden, who has gained a following and reputation for her anti-aging and clarifying techniques.

Now that winter is fading away and the sun is coming out, our gazes are set on radiant skin, and Shani has come to the rescue with a few solutions that would rid us of winter's dry skin and rejuvenate our complexion for the sunny days ahead.

First, "You need to exfoliate," the celeb facialist told E! News host Sibley Scoles at the LA-based Shani Darden Salon. "People with dry skin get really nervous in the winter months about exfoliating the top layer of their skin, but if you don't exfoliate nothing can get through."