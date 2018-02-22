50 First Dates, Cruel Intentions and Marvel's Jessica Jones Coming to Netflix in March 2018

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 8:30 AM

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Plan your binge-watching accordingly. On Thursday, Netflix announced which film and TV titles will become available to stream in the month of March. The company's catalogue includes dozens of licensed properties, as well as original comedy specials, movies and television series. As E! News exclusively revealed Tuesday, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II will be among them.

Here's the complete list of titles that are coming to Netflix in March 2018:

Available 3/1/18

300

21 Thunder: Season 1

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

'90s Movies Couples, Cruel Intentions

Columbia Pictures

Available 3/2

B: The Beginning: Season 1

Flint Town: Season 1

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1

Les Affamés

Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

Available 3/4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

Available 3/5

F The Prom

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

Available 3/6

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

Available 3/7

Aftershock

Available 3/8

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1

Ladies First

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2

Available 3/9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

Collateral: Limited Series

Love: Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It: Season 1

The Outsider

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

Available 3/10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Available 3/12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Available 3/13

Children of the Whales: Season 1

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

Available 3/15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Available 3/16

Benji

Edha: Season 1

On My Block: Season 1

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country: Season 1

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Best Beach Movies

Universal Pictures

Available 3/19

In Search of Fellini

Available 3/20

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2

Available 3/21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Available 3/23

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Requiem: Season 1

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

The Mechanism: Season 1

Available 3/24

Red Trees

Available 3/27

Men on a Mission: 2018

Available 3/28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Available 3/30

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2, Part 1

Rapture: Season 1

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

Available 3/31

Let Me In

