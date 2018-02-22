Ed Sheeran Isn't Married—He's Wearing an Engagement Ring

It's no secret that Ed Sheeran is a romantic at heart.
After he was spotted performing in London over the weekend wearing a silver ring on that finger, the 27-year-old "Supermarket Flowers" singer sparked rumors that he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn had secretly tied the knot. Sheeran also wore the band when he posed for photographers on the red carpet at the 2018 BRIT Awards Tuesday, adding to the speculation.
Lorraine's Dan Wooton asked him about it point blank, saying, "Are you married?"
"No," the singer-songwriter said with a smirk. "I'm not married."
Sheeran said the ring symbolizes his devotion to Seaborn, whom he proposed to in December. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either."
In a separate red carpet interview with Sky News, Sheeran further addressed the marriage speculation. "It's an engagement ring, because I feel like...I don't know," he said with a shrug. "I feel like it's good to both do things." Asked if he's set a wedding date, he played coy. "I don't know, but I don't know if I'd tell you," he said. "It'll be a situation like this where no one knows."
Sheeran told Beats 1's Zane Lowe in January that he's "never been happier" than with Seaborn. "I've never been more comfortable. I've never been more inspired. I feel like everything's fallen into place," he shared," and it's fallen into place because I've given it the time to fall into place."
The singer also said he "massively" wants to have kids. "I wanted to be a dad, like, last year," he confessed. "I'm ready. Let's go! Tour bus babies: little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."