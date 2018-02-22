Police Investigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Anthrax Scare

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 6:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Scotland Yard is conducting an investigation after a letter containing white powder and a racist message was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to the Evening Standard, the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command was called after the letter was delivered to St. James's Palace for sorting on Feb. 12. Although there was concern the letter contained anthrax—an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis—the newspaper claimed the powder was determined harmless. It also reported the letter was intercepted before it reached Harry and Meghan—although, the couple was informed of the incident.

"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," the Metropolitan Police told the Evening Standard. "The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package."

E! News has reached out to Kensington Palace and Scotland Yard for comment.

Meghan Markle Gets Official Royal Aide Ahead of May Wedding to Prince Harry

Per the newspaper, the scare comes around the same time a letter containing white powder was sent to Home Secretary Amber Rudd. While the substance was again determined harmless, police are reportedly investigating whether there's a connection between the two incidents.

The incident also comes less than three months before the royal wedding—an event that is sure to have high security. As Kensington Palace previously noted, the couple is expected to embark on a carriage procession through Windsor.

An insider told E! News Meghan has already received defense training—such as how to deal with threats and kidnappers—and that "she knows all the protocol."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Wedding
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Harvey Weinstein's Legal Tactics: "This Is What Predators Do"

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

Ed Sheeran Isn't Married—He's Wearing an Engagement Ring

The Bachelor Winter Games

Ben Higgins Predicts Which of The Bachelor Winter Games Remaining Couples Could Actually Last

Frankie Jonas, Wochit

Have You Seen "Bonus Jonas" Frankie Jonas Lately?

Revenge Body, Nicole, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Sick of Revenge Body Participant Nicole's Excuses: "You're Half-Assing It"

Barron Trump

How Barron Trump's White House Life Is Different—and the Same—as Other Modern First Kids

Have You Seen "Bonus Jonas" Frankie Jonas Lately?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -