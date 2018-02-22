Police Investigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Anthrax Scare

Scotland Yard is conducting an investigation after a letter containing white powder and a racist message was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to the Evening Standard, the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command was called after the letter was delivered to St. James's Palace for sorting on Feb. 12. Although there was concern the letter contained anthrax—an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis—the newspaper claimed the powder was determined harmless. It also reported the letter was intercepted before it reached Harry and Meghan—although, the couple was informed of the incident.

"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," the Metropolitan Police told the Evening Standard. "The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package."

E! News has reached out to Kensington Palace and Scotland Yard for comment.