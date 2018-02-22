Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Donald Trump Calling Her "Biased" and "Insecure"

As Winfrey explained to Ellen DeGeneres, whenever she films segments for the CBS program, "You sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it—before you do the introduction to it—and then they give you the critique. They critique every word. 'Is this fair?' You have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair. And actually, the first time I saw it, I said, 'There's something missing here from the conversation.'"

Winfrey moderated a discussion with a diverse group of voters from Grand Rapids, M.I., asking questions based on recent headlines. "When I had asked the question, 'Do you care about what other people think about America?' they only used the Democratic side. I remembered the guy Matt had said, 'No. We're the only people who are worried what other countries are thinking of us.' And I said, 'I think you should go back and put that in because it makes it more balanced.' So, I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about, [but] it's OK."

Despite Trump's challenge to run for president in 2020, Winfrey isn't interested in the job. "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me," she told InStyle. "I don't have the DNA for it."