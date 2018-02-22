Trey Songz Accused of Physically Assaulting a Woman During NBA All-Star Weekend

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star weekend.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old star allegedly grew upset after an unidentified woman began talking to a male attendee at a party in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday night, prompting the alleged assault.

Sources told the outlet that following the argument, the woman then left the party to seek medical attention for minor injuries before filing a report with police.

E! News can confirm that the Los Angeles Police Department has received a report naming Songz as a suspect. However, they could not confirm the details of the report.