All the Details on Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring From The Bachelor Winter Games' Benoit Beauséjour-Savard

First comes love, then comes a proposal, then comes one very special engagement ring.

As Bachelor Nation viewers know all too well, finale night can sometimes indicate an engagement is coming for one lucky couple.

Tonight was no different as Clare Crawley received a romantic proposal from Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during The Bachelor: Winter Games' World Tells All special.

While fans are still cheering on the surprise moment, E! News is learning more about that stunning ring made by the one and only Neil Lane.

"I had something in mind and Neil Lane didn't have that one so he had to make a custom one on the spot because it was kind of a last minute decision for me even though I was thinking about it," Benoit shared with E! News after the taping. "The decision was made maybe one or two days ago."