Oscars 2018: When and How to Watch

It's officially countdown time! We're this close to the 2018 Oscars.

After a jam-packed start, award season officially comes to a close Sunday, March 4 when Hollywood's brightest stars are celebrated for the masterful performances that made us laugh, cry and challenge the way we view the world.

Ahead of the main event, we're breaking down all the Academy Awards basics to guarantee a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. What are you waiting for? Sit back and grab the pop corn!

Who's hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, but of course! The late night funnyman returns as the evening's emcee for a second consecutive year.

Where are the Oscars?

The star-studded event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.