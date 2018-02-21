Athleisure Must-Haves to Make You Feel Like An Olympian

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Olympics

OK, fine. You might not be competing in the Olympics yourself, but you are watching it all play out in South Korea right about now. There's just something about a perfectly choreographed ice skating routine that makes you reassess your own fitness goals, are we right?

First order of business: New athleisure looks to help you look the part. It doesn't matter if you're hitting a spin class or newly inspired to strap on a pair of ice skates yourself, these trendy staples are the way to go. 

Olympics Athleisure

Metallic Bomber Jacket

BUY IT: Alo Reflective Idol Bomber Jacket, $348

Olympics Athleisure

Star Print Leggings

BUY IT: Sundry Star Yoga, $108

Olympics Athleisure

Gym Bag

BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Yoga Bag, $160

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Cutout Sweater

BUY IT: Free People Superwoman Sweat Top, $58

Olympics Athleisure

Oversized Zip Up

BUY IT: P.E. Nation Back Up Jacket, $250

Olympics Athleisure

Football Leggings

BUY IT: Year of Ours Football Legging, $108

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Running Shorts

BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Run 2in1 Short, $70

Olympics Athleisure

Baseball Cap

BUY IT: Nike Air Jordan Floppy Hat, $30

Olympics Athleisure

Short Sleeve Hoodie

BUY IT: Alo Realm Hoodie, $90

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Sweat Pants

BUY IT: Under Armour UA Stars & Stripes, $55

Olympics Athleisure

Logo Sports Bra

BUY IT: Year of Ours Bodie Bra, $60

Olympics Athleisure

Floral Leggings

BUY IT:  Beach Riot Shea Legging, $120

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Rainbow Sweatpants

BUY IT: Spiritual Gangster Rainbow Sweatpant, $148

Olympics Athleisure

Peekaboo Sports Bra

BUY IT: Free People Ursa Bra, $48

Olympics Athleisure

Scalloped Bralette

BUY IT: L'urv I'm on Clouds Bralette, $75

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Glossy Leggings

BUY IT: Carbon38 Takara Leggings, $98

Olympics Athleisure

Pullover Hoodie

BUY IT: Year of Ours Sporting Pullover Hoodie, $85

Olympics Athleisure

Red and Blue Leggings

BUY IT:  Alo Yoga High-Waist Tech Lift Airbrush Legging, $134 

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Ballet Wrap Top

BUY IT: Carbon38 Ballet Wrap Top, $125

Olympics Athleisure

Lace Up Corset Leggings

BUY IT: Jonathan Simkhaai x Carbon38 Lace Up Corset Legging, $225

Olympics Athleisure

Racer Leggings

BUY IT:  Onzie Racer Legging, $64

Article continues below

Olympics Athleisure

Graphic Sports Bra

BUY IT: Ultracor Altitude Lux Make Out Sports Bra, $125 

Olympics Athleisure

Camo Leggings

BUY IT: Ultra Silk Camo Knockout Leggings, $185

Now, how do we apply for the Olympics? Kidding...kind of. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Admits She's ''Having Issues'' With Hank Baskett

Wendy Williams Taking Time Off Due to Graves' Disease

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Pack on PDA in Jamaica

ESC: Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Swears by This $8 Drugstore Mascara

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says Tupac "Took Over My Body" When He Died

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Dusty Rose

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Adorable First Photo of Baby Gio Grace

Jamie Anderson, 2018 Winter Olympics

Team USA Prepares to Celebrate "Biggest Day in Women's Sports" at 2018 Winter Olympics

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -