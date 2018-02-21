Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Adorable First Photo of Baby Gio Grace

Gio Grace Levine has made her social media debut.

Proud parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo shared the very first photo of their daughter via Instagram earlier today, and at nearly one week old, baby Gio already has one thing in common with her famous dad—his toes!

"Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18. She's got her dads toes," Prinsloo captioned the adorable pic.

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model, who revealed she was expecting in September, gave birth to her daughter last Thursday, a day after Valentine's Day, officially making her a mom of two. Levine and Prinsloo's first child, daughter Dusty Rose, was born back in September 2016.